CAGS Webinar Series Continues with Webinar on Population Genetics

The Centre for Arab Genomic Studies (CAGS) will continue the activities of its webinar series through its second webinar, to be held on the 24th of March 21, 2021 at 7 PM. Entitled “Population Genetics’’, the webinar will feature talks on the analysis of genomic data to understand ancient population migrations, especially in the Middle East and North Africa.

The webinar will host talks from Dr. Pierre Zalloua, Professor of Genetics at the University of Balamand, Lebanon and Dr.David Comas, Head of the Human Genome Diversity Group at the Universitat Pompeu Fabra (UPF) in Barcelona. The programme will be moderated by Dr. Rana Dajani from the Hashemite University, Jordan.

Dr. Ahmed Al Hashemi

CAGS started this series of webinars in February 2021, with each programme in the series featuring distinguished doctors and researchers in the field of genetics who share their most recent studies with the participants. The first webinar in this series focused on the genomics of infectious diseases, and was attended by more than 400 participants from all over the world. All participants received CME credit hours, accredited by the United Arab Emirates University.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al Hashemi, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Hamdan Medical Award, expressed his happiness with the success of the first webinar. He also stressed the importance of continuing to organize such important events, based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance, President of the Dubai Health Authority, and Patron of the Award, which contribute significantly to the advancement of the medical sector and follow-up on the latest developments in the field of scientific research.

Dr. Mahmoud Taleb Al Ali

For his part, Dr. Mahmoud Taleb Al Ali, Director of CAGS, said that this series aims to bring together international, regional and local experiences in the field of human genetics.