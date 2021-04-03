EVOTEQ to showcase end to end Track & Trace capability in the pharmaceutical industry at DUPHAT

Digital transformation company’s SmartTrack system to secure supply chain

Jihad Tayara, CEO of EVOTEQ

EVOTEQ announced that it will showcase its ‘Track and Trace’ technology SmartTrack at DUPHAT 2021 from April 5 to 7 at Dubai World Trade Centre at stand number 4C10. The company will demonstrate how SmartTrack can be applied in healthcare given that healthcare serialization is a major challenge. During its participation in the global event for the pharmaceutical industry, the company will highlight how the solution uses serialization and advanced cloud platforms to track and trace supply chain elements to enhance efficiency, reliability, and authenticity of the healthcare industry.

The current times have once again highlighted the need for a seamlessly functioning healthcare system that addresses the needs of hospitals, pharmacies, and consumers to ultimately enhance the quality of life. Against this backdrop, SmartTrack has been designed to ensure that all pharmaceutical drugs, blood products, and medical devices, entering the country’s borders are well verified, authenticated, and safe for consumption. By increasing visibility and trust across different industries including healthcare and pharma, it enables tracking of the entire product journeys, in addition to offering end to end monitoring and analysis.

Jihad Tayara, CEO of EVOTEQ, said: “The importance of global supply chain came to the forefront once again during COVID – especially the lack of visibility across the healthcare industry’s supply chain. On top of that, the risk of counterfeit drugs entering the supply chain is a growing problem around the world. EVOTEQ’s SmartTrack – a track-and-trace cloud-based platform addresses this challenge by following the flow of drugs and other healthcare items’ information right from the point-of-manufacture to the point-of-sale and the end-users. This streamlines the supply chain process to enhance operational efficiency and gives customers real-time information of the source of their products or services, thereby ensuring the safe production and distribution of products and services in a timely manner.”

Powered by blockchain, SmartTrack can serve as a crucial link in product safety, validation and counterfeit prevention by uniting all stakeholders against counterfeits, contamination, shortages and other vulnerabilities. Therefore, empowering consumers with the ability to validate and verify products across all critical points of the global supply chain. SmartTrack’s applications span a wide range of industries, however at DUPHAT, EVOTEQ will be focusing on its application in the pharmaceutical industry alone.