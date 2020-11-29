Strategic partnership between Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University and Fakeeh University Hospital to enhance training and practical experience in healthcare

Move aimed at equipping learners with essential knowledge and experience needed to anticipate future challenges

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) has announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fakeeh University Hospital (FUH), allowing learners taking up their master’s and bachelor’s programs in healthcare to obtain essential training and practical experience in the field of healthcare management. The agreement is in line with HBMSU’s commitment towards creating strategic partnerships under the ‘Together we grow’ principle, which aims to empower the youth with knowledge, experience and innovation, and efficiently contribute to enhancing health services and addressing future challenges in the field, following the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of HBMSU.

The agreement was signed by Professor Nabil Baydoun, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, HBMSU and Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, Chief Executive Officer, Fakeeh University Hospital.

During the signing of the agreement, both parties expressed their commitment to applying the necessary academic standards needed to be followed and adhered to in accordance with the guidelines enforced by the Ministry of Education and international accreditation bodies. Under the terms of the agreement, Fakeeh University Hospital shall provide practical on-site training to learners from HBMSU. The agreement also includes improving the behavioral and professional skills of learners in line with international best practices in professional educational environment and culture.

Professor Nabil Baydoun highlighted the importance of the new partnership, pointing out that the new agreement looks towards opening new horizons for learners, scientifically, practically and professionally. He added that it plays an essential role in equipping learners with the right skillsets to take the lead in advancing the healthcare sector based on the foundations of innovation and creativity. He also noted that the partnership will help enable learners to contribute to the creation of proactive solutions designed to address the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Baydoun said, “The training of learners from key experts, doctors and healthcare professionals from Fakeeh University Hospital represents an important addition to HBMSU’s efforts to graduate young learners who have a mastery in advanced technologies and are fully qualified and certified to use internationally approved systems across various medical specialties to further enhance the leadership of the UAE as an effective and influential force in promoting the global health system.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Fatih Gul, said, “We are delighted to partner with HBMSU to facilitate the development of future medical professionals in the UAE. Fakeeh Care has a 42-year legacy, that has championed medical expertise and pioneering technologies at par with the best in the world. In the face of a rapidly evolving global setting, our goal is to promote and foster innovation in medical education to bring the latest research closer to patients.”

“We are dedicated to supporting the emirate’s vision towards Emiratization and the move to establish a highly competitive knowledge economy. Our partnership with HBMSU represents a significant step in this direction and reaffirms our commitment to make key contributions to the development of the UAE’s health sector,” he noted.

The agreement places key focus on the provision of practical training in the field of analyzing and developing systems dedicated to specific processes within health care institutions, as well as monitoring and evaluating operations and implementing specific processes in accordance with international standards.

Launching soon in Dubai Silicon Oasis, Fakeeh University Hospital will use innovative diagnostic technology, and advanced data-assisted and automated medication dispensing systems, combined with leading medical expertise to make patient diagnoses and care precise and efficient. The hospital is part of Fakeeh Care, a pioneering healthcare provider from Saudi Arabia.