The World’s Most Prominent Healthcare Specialists Get Together This December at Healthcare Future Summit

The first edition of Healthcare Future Summit is set to take place virtually from 6-8 December 2020 and will bring together the world’s most prominent healthcare specialists, to discuss the most pressing topics in the healthcare field. The event is expected to attract over 1,000 doctors, nurses, paramedics, pharmacists, healthcare technicians, health administrators, regulators, operators, and students.

Under the theme “Bringing Healthcare Communities Together”, Healthcare Future Summit will provide a platform for specialists to discuss the most pressing topics in healthcare. This event’s specialized program will cover key topics such as Patient Safety, Healthcare Regulators, Big Data in Healthcare, Future of Healthcare, Pharma in Healthcare, Innovation & Technology, Wellness & Medical Tourism, Healthcare Finance, and Startups Disrupting Healthcare: An Investment Opportunity, through specialized scientific sessions delivered by 70 of the world’s most prominent speakers.

This virtual event will be headed by Dr. Ramadan Alblooshi, Head of the Scientific Committee and Chief Regulatory Officer at Dubai Healthcare City Authority- Regulatory, His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of Healthcare Future Summit and Chairman of INDEX Holding, His Excellency Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Public Health Policy & Licensing Sector in UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention, Dr. Abdelaziz Saeed bin Butti Al Mheiri, Director of the Sharjah Health Authority, and Mr. Vishnu Kalra, Managing Director, Janssen- GCC.

The event’s rich scientific program was carefully put together to ensure the exchange of knowledge through sessions that discuss the most pressing topics. A few of the sessions that will take place throughout the 3-day event are: “Patient Care During the Pandemic” which will be delivered by Dr. Ashraf Mahmoud El Houfi, Consultant, ICU Dubai Hospital, DHA, “Artificial Intelligence Supporting Remote Patient Care and Clinical Trials” which will be delivered by Dr. Walid Abas Zaher Chief Research Officer, Group 42 Healthcare, “Reshaping Medical Education for Future Doctors” delivered by Dr. Reem Al Gurg, Director-Assistant Professor Health Policy Strategy and Institutional Excellence, MBRU, “The Cost of Care Delivery During the COVID 19 Pandemic” delivered by Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, CEO of Al Zahra Hospital in Dubai, among many others.

The first edition of Healthcare Future Summit is sponsored by some of the biggest brands in the healthcare industry such as Janssen, a company by Johnson & Johnson – Main sponsor, Sanofi Groupe- Gold Sponsor, Plug and Play- Abu Dhabi Global Market – Accelerator Partner, ACCUMED- Healthcare Finance Partner, LOGICOM/CISCO and Philips- silver sponsors, and is supported by Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Healthcare City, Health Care Accreditation Council, International Hospital Federation, American Health Information Management Association, International Association of Medical Regulatory Authorities, and Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, and in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Prevention..

Commenting on their participation as the summit’s accelerator partner, Dr. Louiza Chitour, Program & Partnerships Manager – Health at Plug and Play- Abu Dhabi Global Market said: “The need for new disruptive solutions in healthcare is on the rise, with COVID-19 acting as a catalyst. We would like to take the opportunity during the Healthcare Future Summit to showcase the role of innovation in addressing critical healthcare issues in the UAE and the wider MENA region. We hope to transform the industry and bring global and regional startups together with key stakeholders through our “Alliance to Fight COVID-19” initiative to move the innovation agenda forward and make value-based healthcare a reality.”

From their side, the American Health Information Management Association commented saying: “AHIMA is delighted to be participating in the first edition of Healthcare Future Summit in Dubai to share the best practices in clinical documentation, coding, and reporting during a healthcare crisis such as the pandemic. The UAE has accelerated digital transformation in healthcare at an impressively high speed over the past few years. We are thrilled to participate in this important event and continuously support the country’s transformation to ultimately provide better health outcomes, by improving the quality of health data.

On another hand, Healthcare Future Summit’s supporter Health Care Accreditation Council commented saying: “HCAC is proud to participate in this summit as more than any time today, we are in dire need of learning from each other and supporting each other in the provision of quality and safe healthcare. This summit will bring high caliber thought, lessons learned, and ideas on moving forward. HCAC is a great believer in collaboration across borders and is keen on sharing its experiences on how accreditation supported the requirements of COVID19, how readiness programs and training stemmed from the basic infection control, environmental safety, and employee safety standards, and how quality and patient safety were at the heart of the fight against COVID-19. We also look forward to learning from the amazing participating organizations and world-class thought leaders and speakers.”

From their side, the summit’s silver partner, Cisco, said: “Cisco is very pleased to be participating in the first edition of the Healthcare Future Summit in Dubai and will be sharing experiences in driving innovation in Healthcare. Satisfying patients today requires key technologies that empower caregivers to create a faster, more personalized experience at every touchpoint in the care cycle, and giving access to information before, during, and after medical appointments. Cisco will provide insightful discussions on virtual care models for specialty services, primary care, follow-ups, and continuous monitoring.”

Commenting on their participation as the summit’s Healthcare Finance Partner, ACCUMED said: “ACCUMED is proud to be a supporter of the first edition of Healthcare Future Summit as its “Healthcare Finance Partner”. The focus on the financial management and well-being of the healthcare sector in general, and the healthcare providers in particular, has become more important than ever with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, it’s imperative that healthcare providers, supported by regulations in place, concentrate on strengthening their financial position and innovate the management of their revenue to protect their vital organizations from any such future economic volatility, and ensure it can continue to deliver its healthcare services uninterrupted to the society.”

They added: “As the region’s first and largest provider of Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management solutions, we’ve helped many public and private healthcare providers with our innovative technology and comprehensive RCM solutions to improve their financial position while simultaneously improving patient care. We are excited to be a partner in this quest towards the future of healthcare in the region, and support the nation’s pulse for innovation and transformation.”

It is worth mentioning that Healthcare Future Summit is available free of charge for healthcare professionals and students worldwide. Furthermore, the sessions can be accessed easily and joined life through the innovative mobile application that can be easily downloaded through the App Store and Google Play. Meanwhile, delegates attending the Healthcare Future Summit can avail of 19.25 CME credit hours accredited by Dubai Healthcare City Authority- Regulatory, to further enrich their experience.

The first edition of the Healthcare Future Summit is organized by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions- a member of INDEX Holding, which is a leading UAE national company specialized in organizing top-notch conferences, exhibitions, and congresses, both regionally and internationally.